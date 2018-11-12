Slavisa Jokanovic Claims Referee Paul Tierney 'Disrespected' Fulham in Defeat to Liverpool

Fulham succumbed to a sixth successive Premier League defeat on Sunday, as goals from Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri heaped more pressure on under-fire manager Slavisa Jokanovic to take Liverpool to second in the table.

Salah's goal however came in controversial circumstances, with Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic's header incorrectly ruled out for offside just seconds before. Speaking to reporters after the game Jokanovic cut a frustrated figure as he stated that referee Paul Tierney had shown disrespect to Fulham.

"When I check the clips now Robertson hasn't done a good enough job to squeeze up and my player is onside and scored the goal," Jokanovic told BT Sport (via football.london).

"If the ball is rolling or not rolling after, it's probably yes and in one moment, a crucial moment, instead of 1-0 up we're 1-0 down. I don't know, in this country normally you cannot show disrespect to the referee and this is a problem because [he's] shown disrespect to my team, myself and Fulham supporters.

"Okay, it's a bit complicated but you must be sure to take this decision.

"We play against Liverpool, I don't want to say they don't deserve the win, we know they will create chances and score the goals but we didn't defend well on the counter attack, but this counter shouldn't exist.

"It's a completely absurd situation to defend. Yes they catch us in counter, this guy is really fast and finishes the action well, but the sensation is we are frustrated, disappointed."

When asked about his future at Fulham following their recent run of losses Jokanovic stated: "I am not talking about my situation, I am talking about situation of my team. I don't know exactly what you want to ask me, my team need improvement and show some positive steps today.

"If you ask me about my positive situation, about my work, i am generally thinking about my team and I am full of confidence."

Fulham next face Southampton at Craven Cottage after the international break in what should be a crucial relegation battle between two struggling sides.