Unai Emery Disappointed With Dropped Points But Praises Arsenal 'Character' After Wolves Draw

Arsenal manager Unai Emery praised his side's character despite being disappointed with the inability to take all three points at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

The Gunners stuttered to a 1-1 draw against Wolves, after Henrikh Mkhitaryan's late equaliser preserved the Gunners' now 16-game unbeaten record.

Arsenal were fortunate to leave the Emirates with a point, with Wolves close to getting a winner in the dying minutes as Morgan Gibbs-White hit the crossbar in the 94th minute for the away side.

However, Unai Emery still does not see this as a point gained and is disappointed with the draw.

He said, as quoted by the Independent: “In the 90 minutes tactically, it’s enough for a win. When we were drawing, we continued taking risks because we wanted to win but also conceded some chances for them.

“We finished not happy with this point but we also recognised their work.

“The team played with character and we had chances to draw before our goal. We also continued to look for ways to create and to win the game but then we drew. In the last five or 10 minutes, we had the same idea with the risk but also thinking to win."

The Gunners started the game slowly, as Bernd Leno was forced into multiple saves to keep his side in the game.

On the matter, Emery stated: “Maybe [starting slow is] one thing we can improve but that comes naturally in our work.

“We knew that we needed the goalkeeper with his performance, when we are taking risks in our attacking moments. His performance was good for us.”

After the international break, Arsenal face Bournemouth away from home in the Premier League on 25 November, before a trip to Ukraine to play Vorskla in the Europa League on 29 November.