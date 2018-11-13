Alisson Becker Says Liverpool Defensive Duo Have Forced Him to Change His Game

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has revealed that central defenders Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez have forced him to adapt his game because the pair are so good.

The Brazilian signed from Roma in the summer for a then goalkeeper record fee of £65m and has impressed during his time at Liverpool so far. The shot stopper has conceded just five goals this season, the joint lowest in the league, and has kept seven clean sheets with the help of his back four.

Alisson admitted that he's had to learn how to maintain his focus during games because he often has periods where he has little to do, which he attributes to the defensive pair in front of him being so secure.

"The Premier League has great intensity, you have to be really focused all the time. One thing that is important here is the concentration and focus. They are asking me to be really mentally strong," Alisson said when speaking to reporters during international duty, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“My team have a really great defence so it is not often the ball comes near my net. But I have one or two opportunities to show my quality, so I need to be focused all the time.”

The Brazilian admitted that his price tag did come with extra pressure and responsibility, saying: "I came here for a high price and some people expect to me to be perfect - it is not easy but I'm trying, It is really early to say if I'm satisfied with how I'm playing but I'm working to be perfect, I'm working to be better."

The Liverpool goalkeeper insisted he is 'really happy' with his move to Liverpool and wants to do his best for club and country in achieving their collective goals this season. It is likely that the Red's goalkeeper will feature in at least one of his nation's upcoming international fixtures with Cameroon and Uruguay over the international break.