Xherdan Shaqiri Insists 'There Are More Goals to Come' After Promising Start to Liverpool Career

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has insisted that he still has a lot more to give, after finally finding his form for Liverpool in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old moved to Anfield over the summer for just £13m and has impressed playing in a number of positions, with the Swiss international scoring his second goal for the club during their recent 2-0 win over Fulham.

After a promising start to his time on Merseyside, Shaqiri is now looking to kick on, hoping to make the most of every opportunity given to him by Jurgen Klopp.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

As quoted by The Mirror, he said: "Of course I’m confident there are more goals to come.

"It’s always better if you’ve got ­better players around you, if you can be more offensive, if you know that you are for sure going to have more possession than the opponent.

"But also you need to be ready to train hard every day. I’m feeling good, I’m fit, and I’m trying to give my best every time I get a chance."

5 - Xherdan Shaqiri has either scored or assisted in five of his last six games for Liverpool in all competitions (2 goals, 3 assists). Influence. #LIVFUL pic.twitter.com/ZWhpWsxrPR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 11, 2018

It's not the first time that Shaqiri has had the challenge of dislodging talented forward players from a lineup, after having to compete with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery during his time at Bayern Munich, where he won three Bundesliga titles and a Champions League final between 2012-2015.

Now playing alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane at Liverpool, Shaqiri refused to compare between the two teams, although admitted playing with quality players is 'nothing new'.

He added: "I played at Bayern Munich with Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben so I knew already what that was like!

"It was nothing new. I knew already how good these very talented players were. Because there are different coaches, they play a different type of football but the ­intensity is the same at Liverpool as it was at Bayern Munich.

"To compare the teams is very ­difficult, though."