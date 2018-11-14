Liverpool to Receive Further Payment as Raheem Sterling Nears Transfer Clause Activation

By 90Min
November 14, 2018

Liverpool are set to receive an additional £500,000 in transfer clause add-ons from Manchester City's purchase of winger Raheem Sterling for an initial fee of £44m in the summer of 2015.

The deal could reach £49m (after a further £5m in add-ons) by the end of the season, subject to Sterling achieving certain criteria in his transfer clause, which includes silverware and appearance-related requirements.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Sterling joined the Citizens three years ago from the Reds to become the most expensive English player of all time. 

Despite his fine recent performances earning Sterling a new five-year contract (reportedly worth £300,000 a week), the 23-year-old is yet to meet all of the terms in the additional £5m pay-out by City to Liverpool.

According to the Evening Standardthe agreement with the Reds means that City will have to pay £500,000 each time the winger makes 30 starts in the Premier League and Champions League, as well as £1.5m for Champions League success and £1m for league success.

Sterling now needs seven more starts to trigger another £500,000 instalment to Liverpool.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Sterling has made 91 league starts for the Sky Blues and 22 in the Champions League (a total of 113). His side have already paid £2.5m on top of the original transfer free, with £1m of the sum stemming from their Premier League title success last season.

The cost may be a a small price to pay, considering the winger has quickly established himself as one of Europe's stand-out players.

With Sterling completing 120 starts for the Etihad outfit, it would see the overall appearance-related pay-out reach £2m and the total pay-out reach £3m. Moreover, should Pep Guardiola's side complete a league and European double, it would complete the required £2m transaction in add-ons and take the final transfer sum to £49m.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)