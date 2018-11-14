Man Utd 'Unlikely' to Make Any January Transfers as Jose Mourinho's Frustration Grows

Manchester United are unlikely to make any new signings in January, much to the disappointment of manager Jose Mourinho, according to reports.

United were active during the transfer window this summer, bringing in Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant, but their well-publicised search for a new centre-back ended in failure.

The likes of Harry Maguire, Diego Godin and Jerome Boateng were all linked with a move, but ultimately United were unable to finalise moves for any of their targets, much to Mourinho's consternation.

News of United's January transfer situation comes from The Independent, who state that the club are currently not preparing themselves for any transfer activity during the upcoming window.

Mourinho is said to be incredibly frustrated with his lack of contact with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, believing that the club should be discussing transfer business more frequently than they currently are.

The 55-year-old has previously made his frustrations towards United's transfer dealings public, telling reporters that he felt more like a "head coach" than a manager following the team's win over West Ham United on the opening day of the new Premier League season.

He faced a huge amount of pressure during the early weeks of the season. Performances on the pitch were disappointing, and clashes with senior players like Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial created a toxic environment around the club.

However, Mourinho and United have slowly started to recover, earning favourable results against the likes of Chelsea and Juventus. Mourinho's job is not under immediate threat, but The Independent claim that he could still leave the club at the end of the season.

The uncertainty around Mourinho's future is said to be a major factor in United's reluctance to authorise the signings of any of his transfer targets. United executive's are also reportedly disappointed with some of Mourinho's prior signings, with Fred drawing particular criticism from fans and the club.

The Brazilian midfielder was one of Mourinho's primary targets, prompting United to part with £52m to acquire his services ahead of Manchester City. However, he is yet to impress at Old Trafford and has drawn frustration from club officials, prompting them to reportedly reject Mourinho's recent transfer targets.