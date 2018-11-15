Belgium will be looking to build a three-point cushion atop its UEFA Nations League group on Thursday when the team hosts Iceland at Stade Roi Baudouin.

Belgium (2–0–0) is perfect in Nations League play thus far, winning at Iceland 3-0 in September before edging Switzerland 2-1 last month. Iceland, meanwhile, will be relegated to League B after losing all three of its Nations League games–one to Belgium and two to Switzerland. The World Cup darlings will hope to end their time in the top tier of the inaugural competition with a successful result before turning its attention to Euro 2020 qualifying.

With a win, Belgium would move three points clear of Switzerland ahead of their group finale on Sunday, which will determine which side goes to the semifinals next summer.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

