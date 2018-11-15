Chelsea Keep an Eye on Santos Youngster Kaio Jorge After Forward Shines at Brazil Youth Level

Chelsea are said to be monitoring the progress of the latest big talent to emerge from Brazil, as emerging reports claim that the London club are keeping tabs on Santos FC teenager Kaio Jorge.

The 16-year-old looks set to be another gifted forward to be produced by the famous Brazilian club, which of course is where the likes of Pele and Neymar earned their reputations.

The Daily Mail reports that Chelsea scouts have been monitoring his performances for Brazil's youth sides amid growing interest from rival suitors.





At only just 16 years of age, Kaio Jorge has already made his first team debut, becoming the club's sixth youngest-ever debutant when he featured at the age of just 16 years, eight months and six days against Atletico PR in September.

He has also scored four goals in three games for Brazil's Under-15s. Such performances were rewarded with a promotion into the Under-17 side this year, where he scored in their friendly against the USA during a tournament in England last month.

He is said to be a mobile centre forward with superb technique, capable of scoring with either foot - his pace is also a notable attribute.

O melhor está por vir. Acredite!🙏🏼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/y717C0OzXI — Kaio Jorge (@kaiojorgeramos) October 23, 2018

Jorge would not be the only Brazilian in the Chelsea dressing room if he was to make a move to London, with the likes of David Luiz and Willian currently starring for the north London side.

This wouldn't be the first time Chelsea have brought in raw talent from Brazil. In 2011 they acquired Lucas Piazon from Sao Paulo when he was still a youth player. However, despite still being on the books at Chelsea, Piazon has struggled to live up to expectation.

If Kaio Jorge is to find himself in the blue of Chelsea, he will hope to fare better than his Brazilian compatriot.