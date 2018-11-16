Chelsea Rocked by Further Scandal After Alleged Illegal Payments to Father of Andreas Christensen

Chelsea are even more under the 'Football Leaks' microscope this week after the club stands accused of making 'illegal payments' to the father of Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen, following his arrival at the club's youth setup in 2012.

It has been revealed already this week that Chelsea are facing a potential two-year transfer ban over an ongoing FIFA investigation into alleged breaches of international transfer rules, while N'Golo Kante is rumoured to have resisted advice to be partially paid via an offshore company.

Now, new information obtained by 'Football Leaks', published in Denmark by Politken and shared by the Daily Mail, suggests that Chelsea hired Stan Christensen as a scout on the same day that a 15-year-old Andreas made the move to London from Brondby.

Alleged documents apparently show that Christensen Sr. was subsequently paid £11,400 plus VAT by Chelsea each month for a period of four years, totalling £656,400.

He was still working for Brondby as a goalkeeping coach at the same time and it is claimed in Denmark there is no evidence he ever did any scouting during those years.

It is against Premier League rules for clubs to give incentives to young players and their families, with the Mail report noting that both Liverpool and Everton have been handed bans against signing new players under the age of 18 within the last two years.

Christensen Sr. appeared to pass the buck when quizzed by Politiken, stating, "It sounds like a story you have got from someone in Ukraine or something like that. I have no comment whatsoever. You'll have to ask Chelsea about that. That is not something I want to discuss. That's the way it is. If you want to use information hacked from Chelsea then go ahead."

Christensen Jr. was a regular starter for Chelsea last season after returning from a two-year loan at Borussia Monchengladbach. But the 22-year-old Danish international has been out of favour since Maurizio Sarri arrived as manager and is yet to play a single minute in the Premier League in 2018/19. He hasn't even made the bench in six of Chelsea's last seven league games.