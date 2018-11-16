Cristiano Ronaldo 'Proposes to Georgina Rodriguez' & Spends £27,000 on Wine in London Restaurant

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly proposed to his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and the couple are set to get married soon.

Ronaldo has opted to spend the international break on holiday with his family in London. He has visited the Royal Opera House and was also present for the ATP Finals tennis match between Novak Djokovic and John Isner.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

News of his successful proposal comes from Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, who claim to have been informed of the news by someone close to Ronaldo. The source said: “Cristiano has asked Gio to marry him and the wedding will take place soon, although only a handful of people know the details."

Ronaldo is said to have proposed to his girlfriend ahead of a dinner at London restaurant Zela, with the couple then posting several pictures online which show them wearing rings.

During their time in London, the couple visited Scott's restaurant in Mayfair where, according to The Sun, he is said to have spent £27,000 on two bottles of wine in just 15 minutes. A source who saw Ronaldo at the bar said: "Ronaldo was in a great mood and wanted to celebrate.

“It was the first birthday of his daughter Alana Martina. Ronaldo and Georgina marked the occasion in style.

“His group were in and out of Scott’s in little over 15 minutes. They hadn’t booked and just rocked up and sat at the bar.

“They had about a glass and a half of wine each before rushing off to watch some tennis. They didn’t even finish the second bottle.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

“But the bill was £27,000. It was just small change to Ronaldo – he didn’t blink an eye. It was the talk of the restaurant all night.”

The first bottle was the world's most expensive wine, Richebourg Grand Cru, which is only offered to exclusive guests at £18,000 per bottle. The second was a 1982 Pomerol Petrus, which cost Ronaldo a further £9,000.





The Juventus forward has not been called up for Portugal's upcoming fixtures with Italy and Poland as he fights allegations of rape which date back to 2009. However, Ronaldo vehemently rejects the accusations and is currently fighting the case.