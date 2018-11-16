Italy vs Portugal Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Portugal will be looking to maintain their 100% record in the UEFA Nations League when they travel to Italy on Saturday evening.

Fernando Santos' side recorded a 1-0 victory over the Italians on home soil in September and three points at San Siro will guarantee them top spot in Group A3.

Despite Portugal opting to rest Cristiano Ronaldo for the final round of international fixtures in 2018, there is still set to be a whole host of star players on show, including Premier League trio Jorginho, Ruben Neves and Bernardo Silva.

How to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Saturday 17 November What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Football Referee? Danny Makkelie

Team News

Once again, Portugal have decided not to pick Ronaldo, who was also rested during the reverse fixture between these two sides in September. Santos has selected Premier League quartet Rui Patricio, Cedric Soares, Ruben Neves and Bernardo Silva.

But Everton's Andre Gomes has been sent home over a lack of fitness, whilst experienced centre-back Pepe is suspended for the fixture.

Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini is set to win his 100th Azzurri cap at the weekend, with Nice striker Mario Balotelli left out by his former club manager Roberto Mancini.

Predicted Lineups

Italy Donnarumma; Florenzi, Chiellini, Bonucci, Biraghi; Barella, Jorginho, Veratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne Portugal Rui Patricio; Cancelo, Jose Fonte, Ruben Dias, Mario Rui; Pizzi, Neves, William Carvalho, Bernado Silva; Andre Silva, Bruma

Head to Head Record

Italy have the upper hand on Portugal in the head to head record stakes, with the Azzurri winning 18 encounters to their weekend opponents' six.

Despite holding such a strong record, Portugal have won the last two meetings between the sides.

Recent Form

Italy Portugal Poland 0-1 Italy (14/10) Scotland 1-3 Portugal (14/10) Italy 1-1 Ukraine (10/10) Poland 2-3 Portugal (11/10) Portugal 1-0 Italy (10/09) Portugal 1-0 Italy (10/09) Italy 1-1 Poland (7/09) Portugal 1-1 Croatia (6/09) Italy 1-1 Holland (4/06) Uruguay 2-1 Portugal (30/6)

Prediction

Despite being without their star man, Portugal have already proven that they can produce the goods without his services. Santos' men would perhaps accept a point away from home as they currently sit top of the pile in Group A3.

For Italy, they will need to be on the front foot because a defeat here could prove to be costly in the long run. Mancini's side may not score a bagful of goals, but as expected they are pretty strong from a defensive standpoint.