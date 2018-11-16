Nike Announce Special Edition Barcelona Shirt to Commemorate 20-Year Partnership

By 90Min
November 16, 2018

Nike and Barcelona have marked their 20-year anniversary with a special commemorative shirt, featuring designs from every home shirt the manufacturer has made for the club in the last two decades. 

The special edition shirt is a commercial item, not an actual Barca kit, meaning it won't be worn by the players - but it is absolutely smashing nonetheless.

The kit manufacturer, who have been with the club since 1998, have made some iconic Barca kits over the years, becoming almost synonymous with the club in a period that has seen them win ten league titles among numerous other silverware.

They announced in a statement that the kit fuses together a number of designs used on Barca shirts in the past, with the intention of 'evoking memories' of the teams triumphs during the period.

“This idea really came out of the blue," said Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director. 

"We wanted to do something different to celebrate the 20th anniversary. The main challenge was ensuring all the previous shirts were represented, but also that each one was carefully placed. We had to be mindful of the overall design, rather than just placing each one anywhere on the garment."

It's available to purchase from November 21 from Nike's online store as well as 'selected retailers', but given that it's the greatest thing to come out of Barcelona since Lionel Messi, chances are it won't be about for long.

