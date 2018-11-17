Agent Denies Claims That Gonzalo Higuain Wants to Leave AC Milan

Gonzalo Higuain's agent and brother Nicola has clapped back at claims made by Italian TV commentator Massimo Brambati that the striker is unhappy and wants to leave Milan.

The Argentine was signed by the San Siro outfit on a season long loan from Juventus in the summer and has so far scored seven goals in all competitions for I Rossoneri.

Higuain's last appearance for Milan, however, ended with the striker fuming due to a sending off against parent club Juventus, and following the match, Brambati prompted speculation on the striker's future.

"In Milan, I live close to the Higuain's. I met Nicolas and he told me that his brother at Milan is not well, he wants to go," the former Torino defender said, according to Calciomercato.





Higuain's agent, however, responded to Brambati's comments on Twitter, revealing his claims to be false, as the pair have never even met.





The tweet read: "I'm sorry Mr. Brambati, but we have never seen or known each other, so please do not tell lies about my brother and me. Thanks."

Fair to say Gonzalo Higuaín didn't have the best game against his former club Juventus:



❌ Missed a penalty

😡 Got sent off after he bizarrely lost his head

😢 Cries as he leaves the field pic.twitter.com/oqiqJPwr2n — TeamFA (@TeamFA) November 12, 2018

Higuain's loan deal saw Milan pay a loan fee of €18m and the Serie A club can secure his services on a permanent deal for €36m at the end of the season.





The former Real Madrid man missed out on his nation's international fixtures against Mexico after not receiving a call-up from Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli.

The 30-year-old is likely to face a two game suspension when he returns to club action if Milan's appeal against his red card is unsuccessful.