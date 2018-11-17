Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Reveals When He's Hoping to Return From Injury & Takes Dig at Arsenal Fans

Liverpool's star midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has offered Reds fans an injury update, as well as taking a dig at Arsenal fans in the process.

The England international hasn't featured for the Merseyside club since sustaining a serious knee injury against Roma in the Champions League last season. Despite Jurgen Klopp all but ruling Oxlade-Chamberlain out of action for the entire season, the player himself is hopeful of making an appearance before the end of the season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

In the latest edition of BetVictor's 'This is Melwood' series, Ox spoke of his personal goal for the season, and what the next step in his rehabilitation would be.

“I'd love to be able to make an appearance at least before the end of the season," he said. "The next target for me is to build up more in the gym towards being able to run outside again. I'll probably have to do two months of running which isn't my favourite thing.

“Even when I'm back, I won't be fully at the races but it would be nice to get a few appearances before the end of the season. Probably more mentally, to prove I can do it. Then I have a good pre-season and start afresh next season."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Ox also took the opportunity to show his appreciation for the Liverpool supporters, but took a not-so-subtle dig at Arsenal fans when discussing the reaction to his injuries, past and present.

“It's been a really tough time, not being able to do what I love doing. I've had injuries before where it's been difficult. Fans have said: 'He's injured again, you can't trust him, he's always injured'. But here I've only had positive feedback from the fans. You can't ask for anything more."

It appears the Ox and Liverpool are a match made in heaven, Reds fans will be hoping to see him back on the pitch sooner rather than later.