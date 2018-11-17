Man City Alleged to Have Paid Six-Figure Sums to Families of Young Players in Latest Leaked Emails

Premier League side Manchester City are alleged to have paid six-figure sums to the families of young players in what are the latest accusations made against the club regarding their finances, via leaked emails.

The Citizens have been under severe scrutiny following Der Speigel's report of alleged fraudulent dealings and attempts to avoid Financial Fair Play (FFP) sanctions earlier in the month.

According to latest reports however, per the Daily Mail, the current Premier League champions have been accused of paying the families of young players six-figure sums, citing a chart entitled 'Future Acquisitions Season 2012/13'.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

The aforementioned document claims that the family of Belgium defender Mathias Bossaerts - who now plays for NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands - were paid £190,000, while further documents seized by the European Investigative Collaborations claim the club were willing to pay £10,000 relocation costs for the family of a boy playing at U8 level.

The 'Future Acquisitions Season 2012/13' chart also claimed that City were prepared to pay the family of an unnamed player, who they were yet to enter negotiations with, a total of £375,000 in what are the latest allegations made against the club regarding their financial credibility.

As well as specific payments made to families, according to the latest allegations, the Premier League side are also facing the prospect of a one-year transfer ban, sanctioned by FIFA, over the signing of eight U18 players from overseas.

City however have declined to comment on this specific matter, instead referring to their earlier statement, which reads: "The attempt to damage the club’s reputation is organised and clear."

The executives at City are also set to meet fellow executives of Premier League sides also to discuss recent FFP allegations made against them.