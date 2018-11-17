Richarlison Tells Amazing Story About His Struggles at School Before Becoming a Footballer

By 90Min
November 17, 2018

Everton forward Richarlison has lifted the lid regarding his early years before becoming a footballer, revealing he failed art at school - despite the fact his uncle was the teacher.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a promising start to life at Goodison Park since his £40m switch in the summer from Watford, scoring six goals in ten Premier League appearances, while his performances have earned him a call-up for the Brazil national team.

Despite showcasing creativity on the field this season, Richarlison has revealed that it didn't stretch to activities off the field, as the forward revealed the extent of his struggles during his time at school.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

He said, as quoted by The Sun: "I wasn’t great at school, let’s put it that way. To give you an idea, I managed to fail art class. And my uncle was the teacher!"

Along with Richarlison's six Premier League goals this season, he also has two for the Selecao during his appearances for his country, netting a brace against El Salvador in September.

Richarlison has certainly made an impact since being included in the Brazil squad this season, with Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar one of his compatriots that have been impressed with the Everton forward.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

As quoted by Sport24, he said: "Everybody knows that Richarlison is a really great player and a really nice guy. I hope I can help him to achieve his goals and to help inside the pitch and even outside the pitch, as a friend, as a colleague.

"And if he is as smart as he is showing he is, he will try to keep with working well to be a really great player in the future."

Next for Brazil during this international break is a friendly against Cameroon in the coming days, with the game being played at Stadium:MK. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)