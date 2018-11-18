Ashley Young Prepared to Take Pay Cut to Secure 12 Month Extension With Manchester United

By 90Min
November 18, 2018

Ashley Young will be forced to take a pay cut in order to extend his seven year spell with Manchester United.

The 33-year-old joined the Red Devils back in 2011 for a deal said to be worth £17m and he has since gone on to make over 200 appearances as both a winger and, in recent years, as a converted full-back. His contract is set to run out at the end of the season, but United are set to offer him an extension on a reduced salary.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

According to The SunUnited have been in talks with Young over a potential 12 month extension to his current deal, but the club are looking to cut his £130,000-a-weekly salary to just below six figures.

However, Young could still come close to earning his current salary with the addition of various bonuses, dependent on success and appearances. The inclusion of said bonuses may well convince Young to agree to the negotiated terms.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Young is one of a number of United stars who are set to be out of contract at the end of the season, including David De Gea, Anthony Martial and Ander Herrera.


Both De Gea and Martial seem to have very uncertain futures as contract discussions have stalled in recent weeks, but Herrera is said to be keen to remain at Old Trafford and may be willing to accept a similar deal to Young.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is currently in talks with Herrera's camp and the Spanish midfielder may be convinced to stay beyond the summer when his current contract expires. 

