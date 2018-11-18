Jordan Henderson Returns to Liverpool Following Injury Picked Up During International Break

Jordan Henderson will return to Liverpool for treatment, after picking up an injury on international duty with England.

Henderson suffered a hamstring injury while playing for the Three Lions on Thursday, during their 3-0 friendly win over the USA. The injury ruled him out of England’s Nations League clash, as they defeated Croatia 2-1 to qualify for the competition’s semi finals.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the Reds midfielder will be hoping to regain fitness in time for Liverpool’s next Premier League match, when they travel to Watford on 24 November.

The Liverpool captain has made 13 appearances this season, with just six of them being starts. His place in the Liverpool midfield is not secure, with Jurgen Klopp also using new signing Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum in Henderson’s defensive midfield position.

England manager Gareth Southgate spoke about Henderson before the Croatia game, saying: “Jordan [Henderson] has been carrying a bit of an injury. He had some game time the other night but wasn't fully happy with it.

“He's somebody who always wants to play and in the end I had to take a decision. In these games you've got to be clear in your mind and perfectly happy.”

Henderson only returned to the Liverpool side last week, in their 2-0 win over Fulham. He had missed the Reds’ four previous games through a hamstring injury.

He featured in Liverpool’s opening nine games of the Premier League season, winning seven and drawing two. However, he only played the full 90 minutes on two occasions, and has average 48 minutes a game in the Premier League.

Liverpool sit second in the table, with their victory against Fulham extending their unbeaten run. They travel to Watford on 24 November, before a massive Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain on 28 November.