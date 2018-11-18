Liverpool Star Virgil van Dijk Claims Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Is Not 'His Kind' of Defender

By 90Min
November 18, 2018

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk has chimed in on the broad debate over Sergio Ramos’ playing style, insisting that the Real Madrid captain is not ‘his kind’ of player.

Spanish international Ramos has been the subject of widespread commentary around Europe, with many praising the defender’s leadership and battling qualities. On the flip side, others have tended to criticise the 32-year-old’s occasionally aggressive conduct.

The ongoing debates over the iconic Spaniard have only increased in recent times, and Netherlands international van Dijk has now thrown his opinion into the mix. The Liverpool defender told De Telegraaf, via Marca: “He’s not the best.

“He’s a great player and I respect him for what he has achieved, but he’s not the kind of defender I like.”

Ramos’ rather unorthodox defensive style has established the Real Madrid hero as a largely divisive figure, with his discipline and solidity in defence often leaving much to be desired. 

However, the former Sevilla man has led Los Blancos to three successive Champions League triumphs.

The maverick defender has enjoyed a trophy-laden career which also includes a World Cup win and two European Championship successes with the Spanish national team. However, it is Raphael Varane, Ramos’ defensive partner at Real Madrid, whom van Dijk most admires.

“He [Varane] is my favourite,” van Dijk added.

“He’s an excellent defender who is still young and has improved. His way of defending is different because he tries to avoid being in situations where he has to intervene and tackle.”

Whilst the Real Madrid duo were on the agenda for van Dijk, following Liverpool teammate Dejan Lovren’s recent public dispute with Ramos, the Dutchman remains the world’s most expensive defender.

The former Southampton star has become the defensive bedrock of Liverpool since completing his £75m move to Jurgen Klopp’s side from St. Mary’s in January.

Having added the kind of leadership and resolve which was previously seen as a missing ingredient at Anfield, van Dijk helped Liverpool reach the Champions League final last term.

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

With all signs being that Liverpool’s new-found solidarity has put them on course for further improvements this term, van Dijk has formed a formidable partnership with Joe Gomez at the heart of defence this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)