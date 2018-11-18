Manchester City Planning to Expand Etihad Stadium to 63,000 After Meeting With Supporters

Manchester City have announced plans to expand the Etihad Stadium to 63,000 and have held talks with supporters to discuss the expansion.

The stadium’s current capacity is 55,000 seats, with plans to increase the capacity to 63,000. The club are looking to expand the ground’s North Stand, with the addition of 8,000 seats in a huge two-tier redevelopment.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the expansion would take approximately two years, meaning it could be ready for the 2021/22 season should work begin next year.

Stadium construction company ISG recently organised a fans’ forum to discuss the development, and find out what specific features the fans wanted. Man City are keen to involve them in helping decide new features, which includes a possibility of a safe standing section.

Under the 1990 Taylor Report, all Premier League clubs must have an all-seater stadium. However, there is an ongoing government review into safe standing, following huge demand from fans. A conclusion is expected to be reached by the end of the year.

Manchester City have been playing at the Etihad for 15 years, since their move from the 35,000-capacity Maine Road in 2003.

The stadium expansion would make the Etihad the second-biggest stadium in the Premier League behind city rivals Manchester United, whose iconic stadium Old Trafford holds 75,000.

Man City are also eager to keep tickets at an affordable price for the ‘average’ fan, although some corporate areas will likely be added into the stand.

Despite all of this, the Daily Mail reported that a source close to the project said: “All discussions are conceptual. No decisions have been made and there is no timeline in place.”