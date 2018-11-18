Manchester United's €90m Bid for Kalidou Koulibaly Rejected by Napoli

Manchester United are determined to strengthen their defence and have had a bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly turned down by the Italian club.

The 27-year-old was the subject of a bid of €90m from Manchester United and is reported to be Red Devils' number one priority with other interested clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

According to reports in Football Italia, the Senegal international, who has just been nominated for the BBC African Player of the Year Award, is admired by Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho who is keen to sign the centre back to solve his defensive woes.

The Portuguese boss has struggled with his centre backs this term and is willing to part with duo Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo to fund any assault on the central defender.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

La Repubblica in Italy claims an offer of €90m was received from Old Trafford and was promptly rejected by Napoli, who value the defender much higher and would rather hold on to the 6'4ft centre-back.

Koulibaly has been ever present at the heart of the Napoli defence this season playing every Serie A game with impressive displays and even chipping in with an assist for his team.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The defender has only recently signed a new contract, tying him to the club until June 2023 and the price-tag, if he were to leave, could be well over €100m in the current market, forcing United to offload some players to balance the books.