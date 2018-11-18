Newcastle Set to Offload Centre-Back Ciaran Clark to Fund January Pursuits

Newcastle United are prepared to listen to offers for Irish defender Ciaran Clark in order to free up funds for January transfer targets.

Manager Rafa Benitez has sent scouts across Europe as he looks to bring in attacking reinforcements and trim his squad which is overloaded with centre-backs and goalkeepers, with Clark one of those the Spaniard is open to offloading.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

29-year-old Clark joined Newcastle from Aston Villa in 2016 for £5.4m and was ever present in Newcastle's Championship winning campaign.

However, more recently, the Irishman has found first team appearances limited under Benitez and has had to settle for five Premier League starts as Newcastle juggle an abundance of central defenders.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Along with Clark, Fabian Schär, Federico Fernández and Jamaal Lascelles can all play in central defence and the former Villa youth academy graduate has found himself not even in the Newcastle squad on three occasions this season.

The Republic of Ireland international is contracted on Tyneside until 2021 but looks set for a move, according to reports in the Chronicle.

Goalkeepers Rob Elliot and Freddie Woodman are also reported to be leaving in January although it is likely both may be loaned and not sold.

Krzysztof Piatek for Genoa this season:



Vs Lecce ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

Vs Empoli ⚽️

Vs Sassuolo ⚽️⚽️

Vs Bologna ⚽️

Vs Lazio ⚽️

Vs Chievo ⚽️

Vs Frosinone ⚽️⚽️



His 8 goals is the most in Europe's top 5 leagues this term



For more player stats -- https://t.co/iiWuvxS7xn pic.twitter.com/q7MCljiS1s — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) October 1, 2018

Should Benitez be given funds to strengthen by Mike Ashley after Christmas, Newcastle have been linked with making a move for Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek.

The Polish international has been in scintillating form since his move to Genoa from Cracovia Kraków, scoring 13 goals in 13 games for the Italian club.