Real Madrid Legend Iker Casillas Admits He Couldn't Turn Down Los Blancos Return

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas has admitted that he could not turn down the chance to return to Real Madrid or the Spain national team.

The 37-year-old is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation, and built his reputation during a 16-year spell with Real. After making his debut as a teenager in the 1990s, Casillas went on to make 725 appearances for the club and won five La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues with the Spanish side, before leaving for Porto in 2015.

DANI POZO/GettyImages

The legendary shot stopper was asked about a potential return to both Real and Spain by Movistar+, and is quoted by Marca as saying: "[If the national team called,] I would be delighted.





"Of course [I would return to Real Madrid], I can't forget where I grew up."

He was then asked about his exit from the club in 2015. In the years prior to his move to Porto, Casillas lost his place in the starting lineup to Diego Lopez as Jose Mourinho, who was manager of Real at the time, controversially opted to demote Casillas to the bench.

"Yo soy madridista y quiero que el Real Madrid gane siempre, así será toda mi vida. Pero no voy al extremo".#UniversoValdano con @IkerCasillas el miércoles 21, a las 22.30h en @vamos. pic.twitter.com/hCdfh43hig — #Vamos de Movistar+ (@vamos) November 16, 2018

Casillas added that while he would happily return to his former club, leaving was the right decision at the time

He said: "This [the move] has been a step in the right direction. If I had continued at Real Madrid, I would have had a worse ending that I did."

"I am a Madridista, and I always want Madrid to win. It will be like that all my life."

His 167 appearances for Spain is a record for the national team, and Casillas also enjoyed a phenomenal amount of success with La Roja. He helped guide Spain to two European Championships, whilst also lifting the World Cup trophy in 2010.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

His final appearance for his country came in a 6-1 friendly victory over South Korea in 2016. Casillas was subsequently included in Spain's squad for Euro 2016, but failed to make an appearance during the tournament.

Casillas has never officially retired from international duty, and has since been touted for an unlikely comeback amid David De Gea's struggles for form.

Despite being overlooked by former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui for the 2018 World Cup squad, Casillas remains a key part of Porto's side and regularly features in the Champions League.