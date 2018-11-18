Revealed: The Conversation Between Paul Pogba & Lionel Messi at Dubai Restaurant

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi met with Paul Pogba in a restaurant in Dubai on Saturday, stoking rumours that the Manchester United star could be looking for a move to Barcelona, as he was filmed joking with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner 'we have to play together'.

While recent reports suggest Pogba has 'patched up' his fractious relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for the World Cup winner, with some even suggesting that the 25-year-old is desperate to play alongside Messi.

Paul Pogba and Lionel Messi in Dubai this evening. Messi to United is on. #AgentP pic.twitter.com/uFhxSbliba — United Xtra (@utdxtra) November 16, 2018

During the international break, the two stars - who skipped national team duties due to injury - crossed paths at a social media sensation Salt Bae's restaurant in Dubai restaurant, while on holiday.

According to the Sun, the pair spoke 'for a few minutes' and posed for pictures together. Among the reported topics of conversation was the song popularised by Pogba following France's World Cup triumph about French midfielder N'Golo Kante - which features the line "he stopped Leo Messi".

Paul Pogba looking like he’s telling Leo Messi ALL the ways Mourinho did him wrong in their relationship 😂 pic.twitter.com/iIV8rWIzLB — A West (@ayyy_west) November 17, 2018

Most intriguingly however, an Instagram clip of the two talking together in Spanish appears to show Pogba joking with Messi: "we have to play together" - a statement the Argentine laughs off.





Perhaps reading too much into the banter between the superstars, some Manchester United fans may hope that Pogba's cheeky comment is an attempt to tempt Messi to Old Trafford, while others may assume it is a tacit admission of his desire to move to Barcelona.

Messi is not involved with Argentina during the international break, and has not been part of the squad since the conclusion of the World Cup, amid reports that he is considering his international future.

The links between Barcelona and Pogba have somewhat subdued in recent weeks as his situation has seemingly improved in Manchester. United appear to have rediscovered some of their best form, with impressive displays against the likes of Chelsea and Everton helping to improve the mood around Old Trafford.