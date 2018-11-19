Antoine Griezmann Admits He's 'Tempted' to Play With Paul Pogba at Club Level

Antoine Griezmann has teased Manchester United fans by admitting that he'd like to play with his international teammate Paul Pogba at club level one day.

The two men are good friends and won the 2018 World Cup together with France. Neither has been able to hit those heights at club level so far this season, so a reunion could be to both players' benefit.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

It's far from certain that Pogba will be at Manchester United beyond this season, but United fans may still be excited at the idea of Griezmann bolstering their front line - and getting the best out of his international teammate in the process.

"I spoke a lot with Pogba, but I’d taken my decision," said Griezmann, talking about his choice to stay at Atletico Madrid in the summer rather than pursue a move elsewhere (quoted by Mundo Deportivo).

"It’s true that I’m tempted to play with him at club level one day and dedicate more time to him. He really is a very good friend."

Frederic Stevens/GettyImages

The most likely destination in which Griezmann and Pogba could end up playing together is Barcelona, the team Griezmann turned down to stay at Atletico.

Pogba has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp as well and there were rumours that Barcelona had made a cash-plus-players bid for the Frenchman in the summer, though it was never proven.

Griezmann has a habit of winding up the media and building suspense around his future, as he did when announcing whether he would leave Atletico via a documentary back in June, so these quotes should be taken with a pinch of salt.