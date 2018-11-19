David Ornstein Confirms 'Discussions Have Started' at Arsenal Over New Danny Welbeck Deal

Arsenal are set to begin negotiations with striker Danny Welbeck over a contract extension, according to the BBC's David Ornstein.

The 27-year-old's deal expires in the summer - which leaves him in a similar situation to Aaron Ramsey - but doubts would have grown about whether the Gunners would offer him a new deal following his long-term injury sustained in the Europa League against Sporting CP.

Ornstein told Arseblog, via CannonInsider: “I think there have been some initial discussions about now offering Welbeck a contract, if the numbers are right for the club, bearing in mind he could be out for a while.





"I don’t think it’s a sentimental thing, but they value him very highly at Arsenal."





The striker had a second operation recently on the broken ankle that he suffered in the Europa League, and now faces a long spell on the sidelines to recover from the injury, which happened after he fell awkwardly in the 0-0 draw.





Welbeck had been enjoying a good run of form in the Gunners team before his injury, scoring five goals in 16 games before this latest injury setback. According to Bernd Leno, he offered his Arsenal team-mates some words of support over FaceTime before their 1-1 draw against Wolves.

Back home... Thanks for all the love and support. No doubt I will be back stronger than ever before. Recovery grind starts now 🙏🏿❤💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/Kv8qxTGgDk — Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) November 13, 2018

Following Welbeck's absence there are now growing calls to cut short Reiss Nelson's time at Bundelsiga side Hoffenheim, and bring him back to the Emirates following his fantastic start in Germany.





The 18-year-old has already scored six goals in seven appearances and has set the league alight much like his compatriot, Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho.

Nelson, who is the quickest non-German player to ever score six Bundesliga goals, could hugely excite Gunners fans if Unai Emery decides to recall him and throw him straight into first-team action.