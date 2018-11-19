David Ornstein Confirms 'Discussions Have Started' at Arsenal Over New Danny Welbeck Deal

By 90Min
November 19, 2018

Arsenal are set to begin negotiations with striker Danny Welbeck over a contract extension, according to the BBC's David Ornstein.

The 27-year-old's deal expires in the summer - which leaves him in a similar situation to Aaron Ramsey - but doubts would have grown about whether the Gunners would offer him a new deal following his long-term injury sustained in the Europa League against Sporting CP.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Ornstein told Arseblog, via CannonInsider: “I think there have been some initial discussions about now offering Welbeck a contract, if the numbers are right for the club, bearing in mind he could be out for a while.


"I don’t think it’s a sentimental thing, but they value him very highly at Arsenal."


The striker had a second operation recently on the broken ankle that he suffered in the Europa League, and now faces a long spell on the sidelines to recover from the injury, which happened after he fell awkwardly in the 0-0 draw.


Welbeck had been enjoying a good run of form in the Gunners team before his injury, scoring five goals in 16 games before this latest injury setback. According to Bernd Leno, he offered his Arsenal team-mates some words of support over FaceTime before their 1-1 draw against Wolves.

Following Welbeck's absence there are now growing calls to cut short Reiss Nelson's time at Bundelsiga side Hoffenheim, and bring him back to the Emirates following his fantastic start in Germany.


The 18-year-old has already scored six goals in seven appearances and has set the league alight much like his compatriot, Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

Nelson, who is the quickest non-German player to ever score six Bundesliga goals, could hugely excite Gunners fans if Unai Emery decides to recall him and throw him straight into first-team action.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)