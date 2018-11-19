Marko Arnautovic Provides Update on West Ham Future Following Star Turn in Austria Win

Marko Arnautovic has made it clear that his short-term plan is to 'concentrate' on West Ham as he refused to speculate on a potential move away from the London Stadium.

The 29-year-old recently hit the headlines when his brother - who is also his agent - admitted that his client wants to play at a higher level, and that he nearly left the Hammers in the summer.

Charles McQuillan/GettyImages

Following Austria's 2-1 win against Northern Ireland in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, Arnautovic issued a stern response when pushed about his future at West Ham.





"I don't want to talk about that. I concentrate on West Ham," Arnautovic told Sky Sports. "We have a big game against Manchester City on Saturday and I am only thinking about this game and the following games and what is being said is not my business.

"My business is to perform on the pitch, to put in performances and that is what I want to do."

The Hammers signed Arnautovic from Stoke City during the summer of 2017 for a then club-record fee of £25m.





Arnautovic initially struggled for form at his new club, but the arrival of David Moyes resulted in the powerful forward being deployed through the middle rather than on the left-hand side.

That change of tactic saw the former Champions League winner score 11 goals during the second half of the season, as the Irons avoided relegation.

Despite an influx of big-name players and transfers during the summer, Arnautovic remains the east London club's standout star.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

During this campaign, the Austrian has scored five goals in 10 Premier League matches. Manuel Pellegrini welcomes his former club Manchester City to the London Stadium at the weekend.