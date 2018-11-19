Milan Hold 4 Hour Meeting With Mino Raiola Amid Speculation Over Zlatan Deal

AC Milan have met with super-agent Mino Raiola, with the potential signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic thought to be high on the agenda as Milan look to recruit in January.

Milan are in the midst of an injury crisis. Ivan Strnic, Halkan Calhanoglu and Alessio Romagnoli have all picked up knocks in recent days, taking the injury count to seven, and according to Milan News, the club have turned to Raiola to discuss potential solutions.

Nelle scorse ore incontro in sede tra Raiola e dirigenza Milan, durato 4 ore. Tema centrale #Ibrahimovic e altre soluzioni di mercato per gennaio. L'affare entra nel vivo @MilanNewsit @RMCSportNetwork — Antonio Vitiello (@AntoVitiello) November 19, 2018

The meeting, reported to have lasted four hours, is thought to have centred around Ibrahimovic, who Raiola counts among an extensive list of high-profile clients, as Milan are keen to secure his return to the club for whom he scored 56 goals in 85 games between 2010-12.

Ibrahimovic, 37, currently plays for LA Galaxy in MLS, and has scored 22 goals in 27 appearances since joining from Manchester United - recently winning the league's Goal of the Year and Newcomer of the Year awards.

Another topic on the agenda is expected to have been the injury to Giacomo Bonaventura, who is also a Raiola client, and isn't expected to return until well into 2019.

While the other 'market solutions' reportedly discussed haven't been named, the report claims that Raiola has become an ally to the club in their current 'emergency' situation, so it would come as no surprise to see a few of the agent's clients arrive at the San Siro in January.

Among the more high profile of his clients are Manchester United pair Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba, as well as PSG's Marco Verratti and Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan.