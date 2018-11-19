Peter Schmeichel Admits 'Pride' Over Son Kasper's Reaction After Leicester Helicopter Crash

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has admitted that he was 'proud' of son Kasper in the immediate aftermath of the Leicester City helicopter crash.

It has been revealed that his son Kasper 'ran towards the burning helicopter' in order to help those on board. His brave efforts were in vain as Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others on board lost their lives in a tragedy that has truly rocked the football world.

Shortly after Leicester City's 1-1 home draw against West Ham - the Leicester owner's helicopter lost control just minutes after take-off and crashed into a car park just outside the King Power Stadium.

The former Man Utd great spoke of the pride for his son following the tragic scenes when speaking to BBC Radio 5, saying: "I'm proud of his reaction as the first thing he wants to do is help."





However, he also made reference to the 'anger' he felt for Kasper's safety when he said: "He was running towards a burning helicopter. You don't want your kids to do that."

Since the tragic incident on October 27th, Schmeichel has admitted his son is coping and is now a 'pillar of the Leicester community'.

Kasper has received praise over his respectable and sensitive handling of the situation - along with other senior players Jamie Vardy and Wes Morgan - he has become the senior spokesman for their club during this difficult period.

The ex-Man Utd shot-stopper described his son as 'a respectful, thoughtful and sensitive man' - something which Schmeichel senior admits is a rarity in the modern day admitting 'there are not too many around'.

"He's done exceptionally well. He's come through a difficult time and I've tried to read his emotions and hopefully it won't be a big reaction," he added.

It has been clear to see the effect of the tragedy on the whole community - not just football fans -as Kasper Schmeichel has spoken of the admiration and friendship felt by many who knew Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha - the man known as 'The Boss'.