Alex Sandro Speaks Out on Potential Premier League Move After Chelsea Links Renewed

Alex Sandro has admitted that he is interested in playing in the Premier League at some point in his career, having been linked with Chelsea this week.

Sandro has been linked with a number of English teams over the course of the last few transfer windows, but has never appeared in serious danger of being tempted away from Juventus.

Alex Sandro is eyeing a Premier League move.



Which clubs could use the Brazilian defender?



Speaking during the current international break, Sandro reinforced that feeling – in the short term at least – that he will be remaining with the Old Lady for the time being, insisting that he is 'very happy' in Turin.

However, he did admit a 'desire' to move to England at some point in his career, saying: "I think, one day, who knows what will happen? I have a desire to play in the Premier League but right now I am very happy where I am at, the club I am at [Juventus], the league I am playing in. So today my only thought is to continue where I am because that's where I feel happy."





Sandro could be available on the (relative) cheap in the not-too distant future though, having admitted earlier this season that contract renewal talks have been slow.

Speaking in September, he said: “I think this will be a great season for me and my teammates. I feel good, but I know I still have to improve. This is our strength. I never thought about leaving Juventus, but I have not yet received renewal proposals. I still have two years in my contract and I am only focused on the present, then we will see what happens."