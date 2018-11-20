Ashley Williams Issues Apology After Video Emerges of Wales Defender Insulting Cardiff Fans

Wales captain Ashley Williams has issued an apology after a video emerged of the defender mocking Cardiff City fans while on international duty.

The 34-year-old appeared to call fans of the Bluebirds 'mugs' for doing the 'Ayatollah' gesture while walking through the corridor at the Cardiff City Stadium, before Wales' Nations League defeat to Denmark.

Despite claiming the incident was 'banter', Williams, who now plays for Stoke City after making over 350 appearances for Swansea City earlier in his career, has apologised for the incident to those that were offended.

"I think it's obviously disappointing but it was not meant how it came out at all," Williams said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"There was a bit of banter with me and Sean Connelly [Wales' former Cardiff physio] and it was picked up but I didn't mean to cause offence at all. We have that banter all the time in the squad and it was just picked up this time. So apologies if it caused offence to anyone."

Alongside his apology, Williams also issued an explanation for the video, explaining his comments were made in jest to Sean Connelly, Wales' former Cardiff City physio, rather than intending to upset anyone.

"What you can't see [in the video] is Sean's just in front and he's in the picture on the side [of the corridor], so whenever we walk past it we have a bit of banter," Williams added.

"So he [Connelly] said something before and I said that but it looks like it's me and Joe, which makes it worse.

"I have nothing against Cardiff fans. I think we have a good relationship, especially with Wales. We love the Welsh fans and what they do for us."

Wales play Albania in a friendly to round off the latest international break, before the players return to their respected clubs.