La Liga President Javier Tebas Calls for UEFA to 'Punish' Manchester City and PSG for FFP Violations

By 90Min
November 20, 2018

La Liga president Javier Tebas has called on UEFA to act decisively with regards to the alleged Financial Fair Play (FFP) misbehaviour of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

FFP rules are put in place in order to prevent clubs from spending beyond their means, but Football Leaks, in conjunction with investigative newspapers Der Spiegel and MediaPart, have alleged that both Manchester City and PSG broke these rules in order to circumvent the regulations that have been put in place.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

Tebas was openly critical about UEFA's handling of the situation and claimed that he was always aware that both clubs had been bending the rules.


"I said two years ago that PSG and Manchester City were cheating so it wasn’t a surprise to me at all," Tebas told Goal.

"It’s very important that UEFA does something real about it. It’s something that has unbalanced world football and the structure of the game. You have to punish those teams.

Arnold Jerocki/GettyImages

"If UEFA acts as it has to act, then it has to sanction those teams."


The La Liga chief was particularly critical of PSG and suggested that banning them from the Champions League may be the most sensible option in the short term.

"Forcing them to sit out a year of the Champions League would send a message that these rules must be taken seriously," Tebas said. "It isn't about punishing PSG specifically, but enforcing rules we expect everyone to follow."

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

This is not the first time Manchester City and PSG have had to deal with FFP issues, as both clubs were previously punished in the first wave of FFP sanctions issued back in 2014. 

