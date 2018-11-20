Nantes Place £25m Price Tag on Star Striker Emiliano Sala Amid Premier League Interest

Ligue 1 side Nantes have place a £25m price tag on star striker Emiliano Sala after his goal scoring exploits attracted interest from a host of Premier League sides.

Sala has been in red hot form for Nantes so far this season and has already managed to bag 12 goals from 13 appearances.

His end product hasn't gone unnoticed and Premier League sides who are on the lookout for a prolific striker including Everton, Wolves, West Ham and Fulham are all said to have registered an interest in the Argentine front man.

According to the Daily Mail, Nantes are looking to ward off any interest by valuating the 28-year-old at £25m. Sala's potential suitors had hoped to be paying around £10m, but Nantes' eccentric owner Waldemar Kita will now want more than double that.





Everton are weighing up their options and, if they were to make a move for Sala, he would be brought in to provide competition for the inconsistent Cenk Tosun who has found goals hard to come by so far this season.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

Similarly, Wolves could bring Sala in to compete with their recent signing Raul Jimenez, but they have also been linked with a potential move for Liverpool reject Divock Origi - who has only made one appearance for the reds so far this season.





