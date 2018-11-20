Reece Oxford Contemplating Bundesliga Return With First Team Prospects at West Ham Limited

Borussia Monchengladbach are believed to be weighing up a move for West Ham youngster Reece Oxford.

The German side know a fair deal about the player as he has already spent time on loan with the club, though it's believed they are keen on securing a permanent deal this time around.

A report from Sky Sports claims that Oxford could commit his future to the Bundesliga outfit following a uneventful to start to the season now back playing with parent club West Ham. It is said that 'Gladbach tried to sign the player last January but the Hammers were unwilling to let the Englishman leave - the rejected bid was said to be in the region of £13m.

Oxford has yet to feature in the Premier League under new head coach Manuel Pellegrini and may well be ready to leave London in search of valuable playing time, should that not be forthcoming at the London Stadium.

Reece Oxford's game by numbers vs. Arsenal:



95% pass accuracy

3 tackles won

3 interceptions



Fantastic debut. pic.twitter.com/PMRAk4uQOH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 9, 2015

Still just 19 years of age, the teenager originally burst onto the stage back in 2015 with a memorable Premier League debut against Arsenal where he famously helped subdue the attacking threat of Mesut Ozil at the Emirates - he was just 16 at the time.

In the resulting years since, however, Oxford has struggle to break his way into the Hammers' first team on a regular basis but has, at least, seemed to impress Borussia Monchengladbach sufficiently enough for them to be keen on bringing him back to Germany for good.

When he went out to Germany on loan, Oxford was one of the first in this new generation of young English talent ready to embrace the Bundesliga as a way getting first team minutes. And looking out how well Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson have done abroad this season, it would be no surprise if the West Ham player decides he wants to spend his 2019 outside of England.