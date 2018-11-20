The U.S. men's national team will take on Italy in an international friendly on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at Luminus Arena in Genk, Belgium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

The USMNT fell to England, 3-0, in a friendly last Thursday, while Italy wrapped up Nations League play against Portugal on Saturday with a 0-0 draw. The Azzurri didn't win their group, but they'll remain in League A, outlasting Poland in the relegation race.

Monday's match will the first time the two nation's have met since 2012, when Clint Dempsey secured a 1-0 friendly win in Genoa–the only time the USA has ever beaten Italy in their 11 all-time meetings.

Here's how to watch the match, which is the last in 2018 for both sides that missed the World Cup:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Univision Deportes, UniMás

Live stream: Sling TV, Univision Now, Fox Sports Go, FOX Soccer Match Pass. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

