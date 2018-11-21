Hugo Lloris Surpasses Fabien Barthez's Record After Win Against Uruguay

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has set a new record as the goalkeeper with the most wins to their name following France's 1-0 win over Uruguay, which came courtesy of Olivier Giroud's second half penalty.

The previous record was set by former Manchester United and Olympique de Marseille shot-stopper Fabien Barthez, who registered 61 wins with Les Bleus in just 87 appearances.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Lloris, who (as Mundo Deportivo pointed out) needed 108 appearances to break the record, was largely untroubled during his 62nd win for the French national team, making just one notable save following a toe-poked effort from Inter midfielder Matías Vecino in the first half.

The Tottenham Hotspur star has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe during his six-year spell in north London, having joined from French side Olympique Lyonnais back in 2012.

9 - Hugo Lloris made 9 saves against the Netherlands, a record for a goalkeeper with France in a single game in the last 10 years. Wall. pic.twitter.com/2okVKGtArV — OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 16, 2018

The most notable talking point from France's clash with Uruguay at the Parc des Princes was the nasty injury to Paris Saint-Germain sensation Kylian Mbappé, which came following a collision with Fernando Muslera.

But after news of Mbappé's injury started to settle, headlines focused solely on Lloris' achievements which will see him etched into the history books of French football.

Although surpassing Barthez's record is an incredible achievement, French football could be about to go through a goalkeeping renaissance which could see someone else take the crown from Lloris.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Fiorentina's Alban Lafont is France's most high-profile prospect as a goalkeeper, but the likes of Sonny Laiton (Auxerre), Yehvann Diouf (Troyes) and Levy Ntumba (Dijon) are all starting to make a name for themselves in youth football.