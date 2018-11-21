'One of the Best in the World': Modric Full of Praise for Tottenham Star After Nations League Clash

Luka Modric has called Harry Kane one of the best forwards in world football after the Tottenham star's goal confirmed England's qualification from their UEFA Nations League group at Croatia's expense.

The pair went head to head at Wembley on Sunday with both England and Croatia vying for promotion from group A4, but it was Kane who came out on top, after netting a late winner for the Three Lions

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Modric apparently waited for Kane in the Wembley tunnel after the game to congratulate his former teammate.

As quoted by football.london - said of Kane: "He has taken Tottenham into the Premier League title race, which isn't easy because other clubs are investing more money, then he's proved himself one of the world's best forwards already.

"If he continues to develop, he can achieve even more, but he's already one of the best in the world."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Tottenham, who host Chelsea in Saturday's late kick off, currently sit in fourth position in the Premier League and Kane's goals have once again been crucial for the North Londoners. The Englishman has scored six times already this season and appears to be improving every season.

Despite Modric's positive comments, there will be some Spurs fans who are worried about the prospect of Kane eventually leaving London. With Real Madrid one of the most prominent clubs linked with the forward, Modric's comments could add fuel to the fire.