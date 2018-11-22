Man Utd Tipped to Make Nikola Milenkovic Approach in January With Serie A Alternative Also Lined Up

Manchester United have been tipped to make an approach for versatile Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic when the January transfer window opens, as the club continues to consider options to strengthen at the back.

United have leaked 21 goals in just 12 Premier League games so far this season, only seven fewer than they conceded across all 38 league games last season, and the need for defensive reinforcements has been a subject of much debate since the summer.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

United have been linked with Milenkovic already this season and now Sky Italia claims that an approach 'could' happen in January. He is an international colleague of Nemanja Matic and hails from the same country as Old Trafford legend Nemanja Vidic.

The only issue is that the towering 21-year-old Serbian would likely cost at least £50m, which would be a huge new United record fee for a defender.

The same story from Sky suggests that United are also considering a move for Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen, as an alternative should Milenkovic prove unattainable. The 22-year-old Dane is reportedly also of interest to Serie A giants Juventus and Inter.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Rumours of United's interest in Toby Alderweireld and Harry Maguire appear to have dried up in recent weeks. It would seem that the club is instead looking to approach younger developing talents like Milenkovic or Andersen, as they already have done with Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof.

Although still not the finished article, Lindelof has improved after a difficult debut season at Old Trafford and appears to have won the trust of manager Jose Mourinho. It has been a different story for Bailly, however, who has been heavily linked with an exit.

As things stand, both Chris Smalling and Phil Jones are due to be out of contract at the end of the season, while Marcos Rojo has been linked with a possible move to Wolves.