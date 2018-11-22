Munir El Haddadi Eager to Stay at Barcelona After Recent Contract Renewal Talks Stall

By 90Min
November 22, 2018

Barcelona's Munir El Haddadi has failed to reach an agreement over a new contract with the Catalan club despite the Spaniard being adamant he wants to stay.

The two parties have been locked in talks but the La Liga title holders are not willing to pay what the player's representatives are asking for, leaving Munir feeling undervalued in Spain.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Should contract negotiations fail to reach a positive conclusion, the 23-year-old will be able to leave Camp Nou for free in the summer and is able to negotiate a contract with interested parties as early as January. 


According to Marca, Francisco Valdivieso, Munir's representative, has presented to the technical department the conditions for which the player would renew, and he is still waiting for an answer from the club's officials.

Munir, who has one cap for Spain, came through the ranks at Atletico Madrid before transferring to Barcelona in 2011 - playing in the B team in 2014 before advancing to the La Liga champions the same year.

The attacking midfielder had a good season on loan at Alaves in 2017/18, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists for the Basque club which alerted many clubs of his presence.


However, Munir is determined to stay at the Catalan club for now and to try to reach a renewal agreement along with trying to establish a place in the starting 11.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

The Spaniard has only started one game for Barcelona this season and has come off the bench five times - contributing one goal and one assist for the Spanish club this season. 

