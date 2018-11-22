Newcastle Shortlist PSG Defender Stanley N'Soki as Potential Target Following Paul Dummett Injury

Newcastle United have shortlisted Paris Saint-Germain full back Stanley N'Soki as a potential transfer target as they look to bolster their defence following Paul Dummett's recent injury.

The Magpies were interested in bringing a new left back to St James' Park during the summer but as bolstering that position wasn't a priority, moves for targets like N'Soki were scrapped in favour of signing midfielders and forwards.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

However, first team full back and makeshift captain Dummett was injured whilst away on international duty, during Wales' 2-1 defeat against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

As a result, Chronicle Live report that signing a new left back has become Newcastle's top priority ahead of the January transfer window.

Summer target N'Soki is once again being scouted by the club following their interest in the PSG defender during the summer, while it is claimed that Stoke City's Erik Pieters is 'open' to a move to St James' Park.

Teenager N'Soki has had to be patient for first team opportunities under new manager Thomas Tuchel this season, although the France Under-21 international has been given more appearances compared to life under Unai Emery.

Battling with the likes of Layvin Kurzawa and Juan Bernat for a place in PSG's starting lineup, N'Soki has only featured from the outset four times in Ligue 1.

It is suggested by Chronicle Live that Newcastle United could look to use one of their European loan options to bring N'Soki to the North East when the transfer window reopens.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Achraf Lazaar will be able to fill in for the time being, but manager Rafa Benitez could soon be forced to call up the likes of Liam Gibson, Rosaire Longelo or Oliver Walters from their youth system.