Real Madrid Pay Tribute to Galacticos Era With Leaked adidas x EA Sports Special Edition Kit

adidas will release a unique jersey for Champions League holders Real Madrid as part of the adidas x EA Sports special edition kits pack.

Boasting an all-over space graphic futuristic design, the jersey pays tribute to the club's Galacticos era and is one of four kits produced by the sportswear manufacturer for top European clubs.

The adidas special edition kits are expected to be worn in official matches for Real Madrid along with a special edition kit being produced for German champions Bayern Munich. Kits produced for Italian club Juventus and Manchester United are not expected to be worn in official games.

Recently, the Spanish giants signed a lucrative ten-year contract with adidas worth a reported £950m - eclipsing that of Manchester United's record £750m deal in 2013 - making it the biggest deal in football history.

Real have had their kits made continuously by adidas since 1998, although their first involvement came in 1981 - before the La Liga side switched to Hummel in 1986 and then latterly with Kelme.

Since being sponsored by adidas, Real have won six La Liga titles and six Champions League crowns - including three of the latter in their last three seasons.

Based on the adidas EQT template, the adidas Performance logo is placed on the front of the collar, while a large adidas logo placed on the left sleeve, as shown by FootyHeadlines.

The one-off blue shirt featuring the spectacular space graphic with scattered stars is to pay homage to the club's nickname, 'Los Galácticos', and is set to hit retail stores soon, priced around €90.

Despite its spectacular design, is is reported to not be as outrageous as the Manchester United and Bayern Munich kits - the Red Devils' special kit featuring black and yellow animal print.