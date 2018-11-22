Real Madrid Pay Tribute to Galacticos Era With Leaked adidas x EA Sports Special Edition Kit

By 90Min
November 22, 2018

adidas will release a unique jersey for Champions League holders Real Madrid as part of the adidas x EA Sports special edition kits pack.

Boasting an all-over space graphic futuristic design, the jersey pays tribute to the club's Galacticos era and is one of four kits produced by the sportswear manufacturer for top European clubs.

The adidas special edition kits are expected to be worn in official matches for Real Madrid along with a special edition kit being produced for German champions Bayern Munich. Kits produced for Italian club Juventus and Manchester United are not expected to be worn in official games.

Recently, the Spanish giants signed a lucrative ten-year contract with adidas worth a reported £950m - eclipsing that of Manchester United's record £750m deal in 2013 - making it the biggest deal in football history.

Real have had their kits made continuously by adidas since 1998, although their first involvement came in 1981 - before the La Liga side switched to Hummel in 1986 and then latterly with Kelme.

SEBASTIEN BERDA/GettyImages

Since being sponsored by adidas, Real have won six La Liga titles and six Champions League crowns - including three of the latter in their last three seasons.

Based on the adidas EQT template, the adidas Performance logo is placed on the front of the collar, while a large adidas logo placed on the left sleeve, as shown by FootyHeadlines.

The one-off blue shirt featuring the spectacular space graphic with scattered stars is to pay homage to the club's nickname, 'Los Galácticos', and is set to hit retail stores soon, priced around €90. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Despite its spectacular design, is is reported to not be as outrageous as the Manchester United and Bayern Munich kits - the Red Devils' special kit featuring black and yellow animal print.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)