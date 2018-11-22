Sadio Mane Insists Liverpool's Lack of Trophies Is Their 'Motivation' for Success This Season

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has said that while last season was 'great' for Liverpool, they are using the lack of trophies they have to show for their efforts as motivation to go one step further this campaign.

Mane was speaking after being nominated for BBC African Player of the Year alongside his team-mate Mo Salah, as both players earned recognition for the Reds' stellar attacking form, breaking several records as they narrowly missed out on the Champions League trophy in a 3-1 final defeat to Real Madrid.

The Senegalese forward, however, says that the disappointment of not taking the trophy home has inspired the Reds to improve, before revealing his delight at being nominated for the BBC Africa Footballer of the Year award for the fourth time.

“It was a great season. Sadly, we didn’t win something but for this season it is motivation for us, to repeat it and try to go for it, and win it," Mane told BBC Sport, via Goal. “I score in the Champions League final very happy but after, the result is more important.”

“This is my fourth time to be nominated for the BBC African Footballer of the Year. It’s something that will give me more motivation to keep working harder and harder, and hopefully I will win it one day.”

Mane's words regarding motivation seem to be ringing true, so far anyway, as Liverpool sit two points off Manchester City in the Premier League - eight points better off than they were at the same time last season - and well poised to break their seven year duck as far as major trophies go.





Central to their success so far have been Mane's goals, with his seven taking him to the top of Liverpool's goalscoring charts this season.

He'll hope to be on his game over the course of the next week, as Liverpool first face Watford in Premier League action, before travelling to France for a crunch Champions League clash with Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG.