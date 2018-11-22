West Ham vs Manchester City Preview: How To Watch, Kick Off Time, Recent Form, Team News & More

Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to West Ham on Saturday afternoon as they aim to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola's side are yet to taste defeat after 12 league matches, as they are currently two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool and a further four points ahead of Chelsea.



Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is set to come up against his former club, with the Hammers unbeaten in their last three league outings.

Check out 90min's preview for City's trip to the London Stadium below:

How to Watch





When is Kick Off? Saturday 24 November What Time is Kick Off? 15:00 BST Where is it Played? London Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Soccer Saturday/BT Sport Score/BBC Final Score Referee Andre Marriner

Team News

Playmaker Kevin de Bruyne and defender Benjamin Mendy are set to miss the trip to West Ham due to respective knee injuries. Mendy underwent knee surgery prior to the international break, whilst De Bruyne has been out of action for the majority of this campaign.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Bernando Silva could also be a doubt for Saturday's trip after returning home early during the international break.

West Ham defender Ryan Fredericks will miss the remainder of 2018 after suffering a shin injury. He joins a whole host of teammates on the sidelines, including Jack Wilshere, Manuel Lanzini, and Andriy Yarmolenko.

Predicted lineups





West Ham Fabianski; Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Ogbonna, Obiang; Snodgrass, Arnautovic, Felipe Anderson Manchester City Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Delph; Gündogan, Fernandinho, David Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sane

Head-to-Head Record

Manchester City have scored 13 goals during their previous three visits to the London Stadium, including a 4-1 win in April. The Hammers have not taken a single point from the Manchester club since January 2016.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

In the overall head-to-head stakes, City are in front of their Premier League counterparts with 53 win and 37 defeats in all competitions

Recent Form

Pellegrini's side have had a mixed bag of results in recent weeks, with one win, two draws and two defeats during their previous five league games. The Hammers have scored in their last four matches, but their last clean sheet came in September when they held Chelsea to a goalless draw on home soil.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

By contrast, City comfortably beat rivals Manchester United at the Etihad before the international break as they have scored 36 goals and conceded just five from their 12 encounters this season.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five matches:

West Ham Manchester City Huddersfield 1-1 West Ham (10/11) Man City 3-1 Man United (11/11) West Ham 4-2 Burnley (3/11) Man City 6-0 Shakhtar Donetsk (7/11) West Ham 1-3 Tottenham (31/10) Man City 6-1 Southampton (4/11) Leicester 1-1 West Ham (27/10) Man City 2-0 Fulham (1/11) West Ham 0-1 Tottenham (20/10) Tottenham 0-1 Man City (29/10)

Prediction

There is no stopping the Manchester City steam train at this moment in time. The London Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for the Premier League champions in recent seasons, with not only wins to their names, but a bagful of goals to boot.

Whilst the home side have the threat of talisman Marko Arnautovic, he won't be able to stop the plethora of attacking talent Guardiola has at his disposal.