Bayern Munich 3-3 Fortuna Düsseldorf: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Champions Stunned Late On

Bayern Munich fell nine points behind Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund after squandering a two goal lead to draw 3-3 against a spirited Fortuna Düsseldorf at the Allianz Arena.

Two goals in the space of three minutes from Niklas Süle – who opened the scoring in the 17th minute – and Thomas Müller put the Bavarians in command, but Dodi Lukebakio pulled a goal back before the interval for the visitors.

Müller's second of the game then restored Die Roten's two goal cushion, but two late strikes without reply from Lukebakio ensured the Belgian went home with the match ball and the Flingeraner salvaged a deserved point.

BAYERN MUNICH





Key Talking Point

The Bavarians took their time to work out their opponents, but weathered the storm from Düsseldorf and their patience eventually paid off. Bayern noticed that their opponents looked nervous from set pieces and they produced some dangerous deliveries, which led to the opener: a corner being half-cleared to Süle, who finished with aplomb.

They grew in confidence since taking the lead and found a second in quick succession. Jérôme Boateng's inch-perfect cross field pass found Müller, who snuck in behind his marker before bundling the ball home past former Bavarian Michael Rensing.

However, Niko Kovač's men looked susceptible in defence. They conceded when Lukebakio fired home from close range to dampen the hosts' first-half performance and were punished by their high line, which allowed Lukebakio to eventually grab a hat-trick as Fortuna levelled the scores at the death.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Neuer (5); Kimmich (6), Süle (7), Boateng (5), Alaba (6); Martínez (6), Sanches (6); Müller (8*), Goretzka (6), Ribéry (6); Lewandowski (5).





Substitutes: Rafinha (N/A); Robben (N/A)

STAR MAN - Müller had a great game for the Bavarians. He made some nice cameos on the ball, linking up well with Lewandowski, who provided the assist for the German's second goal, and was a threat throughout the game.

He made a terrific run off the ball for Bayern's second and showed great composure to get the better of Rensing. He then read the intentions of Lewandowski before making it three with a well taken finish.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

WORST PLAYER - Lewandowski may have got the assist for Müller's second of the game, but he had an off day up front for the Bavarians. He squandered several big opportunities, most notably within the last two minutes of the ninety, when he fired over the bar from close range with the goal unguarded. It was a costly miss, and an unusual one considering his high standards.

FORTUNA DÜSSELDORF





Key Talking Point

The visitors had a very energetic start to the game and looked a threat on the attack. They utilised the pace of lone striker Lukebakio, an option for the out-ball, on a few occasions to get the team further forward.

He kept the ball under pressure and held it up as he waited for support from his teammates. He provided a threat up front, with his strike from the edge of the area within the first minute, producing a fine save from Manuel Neuer before pulling a goal back a minute before the interval.

Defensively they were out of sorts, however. They looked nervous from set pieces, which led to Bayern's opener. Niko Gießelmann was then caught napping to allow Müller to net the second goal and they were fortunate to not have conceded again in the half.





Lukebakio was instrumental throughout the game and when the Bayern defenders tired in the latter stages of the match, he came alive. He punished Die Roten's high line of defence and went on to slot home twice in the last 15 or so minutes to earn his side a point.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Rensing (5); Zimmermann (6), Bormuth (5), Kamiński (6), Gießelmann (5); Bodzek (6); Zimmer (6), Fink (6), Stöger (6), Usami (6); Lukebakio (9*).





Substitutes: Raman (N/A), Hennings (5), Karaman (N/A)

STAR MAN - Lukebakio was terrific for Düsseldorf. He did well to keep the ball in tight spaces against some top defenders in Boateng and Süle throughout the match and, in doing so, won free kicks to ease the pressure on his side and get them further forward.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

He may have been at fault for Bayern's opener (his misplaced clearance fell straight to Süle, who capitalised), but made amends with his goal that brought the side back into the contest and gave them hope. He then showed great pace on course to netting his second and third goals and was composed when finishing.





WORST PLAYER - Overall the side were brilliant and were worthy of their point, so it seems cruel to hand Gießelmann the unwanted accolade. However, he wasn't the best defensively and was caught napping for Bayern's second of the match. He did, however, provide the assist for Lukebakio's second.

Looking Ahead

Next up for Bayern is a crucial UEFA Champions League encounter against Benfica, where a victory would seal their progression in the last 16 of the competition, before a trip to seventh placed Werder Bremen.

Meanwhile, Fortuna Düsseldorf host tenth placed Mainz, hoping to earn their second consecutive victory at home in the league.