WATCH: Ronaldo Scores Great First-Touch Goal as Juventus Beats SPAL

The score was Ronaldo's ninth Serie A goal of the season.

By Michael Shapiro
November 24, 2018

Juventus entered Saturday's match with SPAL leading Serie A, boasting an 11–0–1 record through 12 matches. Its dominance of the league has been largely fueled by Cristiano Ronaldo, who had eight goals in 12 Serie A games prior to Saturday.

Thanks to Miralem Pjanic's free-kick cross, Ronaldo tapped in a first-touch goal against SPAL in the 28th minute. His score was the lone goal of the first half at Juventus Stadium, with the home team leading 1-0 through the first 45 minutes.

Watch Ronaldo's score below:

Later on, his hard running on the left wing won the ball, which found Douglas Costa just outside the box, and as a result he Brazilian took a chance and despite the save, Mario Mandzukic poached and made it 2-0 at full time. 

Saturday's win against struggling SPAL provided a nice tune-up for Ronaldo and Co. before taking on Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday. 

