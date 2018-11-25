How to Watch Bournemouth vs. Arsenal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Arsenal in Premier League action on Sunday, Nov. 25.

By Jenna West
November 25, 2018

AFC Bournemouth hosts Arsenal on Sunday as Premier League action continues.

Arsenal has gone unbeaten in its last 16 matches in all competitions but has drawn its last three league matches. In that time, Unai Emery's side has fallen eight points below first-place Manchester City and sits in fifth in the Premier League table.

Surprising Bournemouth sits only one spot and four points below Arsenal despite coming off of two straight losses.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:30 a.m.

TV: NBC Sports Network, Universo

Live Stream: You can stream the game on NBCSports.com, NBC Sports Live or fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial of fuboTV.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI's soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

