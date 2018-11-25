AFC Bournemouth hosts Arsenal on Sunday as Premier League action continues.

Arsenal has gone unbeaten in its last 16 matches in all competitions but has drawn its last three league matches. In that time, Unai Emery's side has fallen eight points below first-place Manchester City and sits in fifth in the Premier League table.

Surprising Bournemouth sits only one spot and four points below Arsenal despite coming off of two straight losses.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8:30 a.m.

TV: NBC Sports Network, Universo

Live Stream: You can stream the game on NBCSports.com, NBC Sports Live or fuboTV.

