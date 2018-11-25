Ernesto Valverde Admits Barcelona 'Lacked Offensive Spark' During Dramatic 1-1 Atletico Madrid Draw

Ernesto Valverde admitted his side lacked an offensive spark during their 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday.

The game was a tight affair with both teams enjoying plenty of possession without creating many clear cut chances.

In the 77th minute, just minutes after being denied a penalty, the home side took the lead as Diego Costa managed to steer Antoine Griezmann's header through the gloves of Marc-Andre ter Stegen and into the back of the net.



It looked as though Atletico were set to take three vital points which would've seen them leapfrog Barcelona to the top of La Liga , but substitute Ousmane Dembele spoiled their celebration. He was played through by Lionel Messi and tucked the ball beyond Jan Oblak in the final minute of normal time to earn the visitors a priceless 1-1 draw.

Speaking to the club's official website , Valverde admitted that he felt his side were missing a spark going forward, but praised Dembele for his contribution to the team in recent weeks.





He said: "We tried to take the weight of the game, controlling their counterattacks and creating danger, but they defended very well and together. We lacked an offensive spark. Dembele is very good and has scored important goals. I hope he will help us a lot."







The draw means Barcelona retain their place at the top of La Liga and have now extended their unbeaten start to the campaign through 13 games.

They will now face PSV in the Champions League on Wednesday night where the pressure will be off the Catalans having already secured their qualification for the knockout stages with two games remaining.

