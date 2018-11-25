'He's My Mate': Ian Wright Praises Liverpool Star After 3-0 Watford Victory

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has hailed ‘his mate’ Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool defender struck a glorious free kick during the Reds’ 3-0 win over Watford on Saturday.

Young right back Alexander-Arnold opened his goalscoring account in the Premier League in stunning fashion as he curled a free kick beyond Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster. The 20-year-old’s strike doubled Liverpool’s lead at Vicarage Road and effectively sealed the win.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Wright was full of praise for the young England star when asked about the goal by host Gary Lineker.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

As quoted by the Express, Wright said: “He's my mate. I had to sign something for his brother. I had to sign a shirt for him. I’m trying to take credit for the fact he’s starting to score goals. I just love the fact for a 20-year-old, to say I’m taking this, and the confidence.

“He gets so low – it’s Beckham-esque. He’s got three first names, he has to be special.”

Alexander-Arnold’s was the pick of the three goals as Liverpool sealed another three points to maintain their run as one of only two sides still unbeaten in the Premier League this season, alongside fellow title challengers Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side dismantled West Ham with a 4-0 victory on Saturday, providing a further indication of the benchmark that Liverpool must reach if they are to steal City’s domestic crown this season.

Liverpool have clearly established themselves at the head of the chasing pack, though, particularly after Chelsea were comprehensively beaten 3-1 by Tottenham on Saturday to leave the Reds as the only other unbeaten side in the division, beside the champions.

Still just two points behind City at the top of the table, Liverpool face a colossal Champions League encounter with Ligue 1 giants PSG in Paris on Wednesday, in a clash which could go a long way in deciding their fate in Group C.

A great two weeks for Trent! ☄️🎯🤩 pic.twitter.com/ofNSSDzZ4M — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 25, 2018

Klopp’s men then play host to a huge Merseyside derby at Anfield next Sunday, as Liverpool take on Everton next time out in the Premier League to complete an immense week of action for the Reds.