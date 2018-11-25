Liverpool Legend Mark Lawrenson Gives His Thoughts on Where Jurgen Klopp's Side are 'a Bit Flat'

Despite being unbeaten in the Premier League this year, Mark Lawrenson has questioned whether Liverpool have enough creativity to challenge for the title. The former Reds defender has raised concerns on whether Jurgen Klopp has found the right replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who joined Barcelona in January for £105m.

Jurgen Klopp spent over £100m on midfielders in the summer transfer window in an attempt to strengthen his squad but has seen the likes of Naby Keita and Fabinho make a slow start to their Anfield careers. Xherdan Shaqiri has been arguably the Reds most impressive addition, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the Premier League this season.

Speaking before Liverpool's game at Watford on Saturday on Football Focus, Lawrenson said that he believes the team have 'been a bit flat and are missing creativity in midfield.'





The Reds looked likely to sign Lyon's captain Nabil Fekir in the summer to help fill the gap left by Coutinho but the deal fell through at the eleventh hour.





The 61-year-old later acknowledged that Klopp's side had made themselves 'more solid defensively' due to the form shown by Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez. After 13 games this season, Liverpool have only conceded five goals, which is a considerable improvement compared to last season.

The Reds are currently second in the Premier League and are just two points behind reigning champions Manchester City, who they drew 0-0 with in October at Anfield.





Their title credentials will be put to the test over the next three weeks as they face the tough task of juggling Champions League clashes against PSG and Napoli with vital derby matches against Everton and Manchester United.

