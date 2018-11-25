Niko Kovac Slams Bayern Munich Defence as German Champions Concede Late Goals in Dusseldorf Draw

Under-fire Bayern Munich boss Nike Kovac has slammed his side's defending after conceding two late goals to surrender their lead over relegation-threatened Dusseldorf in the 3-3 draw on Saturday.

With just 13 minutes remaining, the German champions were in front but late goals from Dodi Lukebakio after 77 minutes and one in the third minute of injury time snatched a dramatic point for the visitors.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

It means Bayern languish in fifth in the Bundesliga table, and trail unbeaten leaders Borussia Dortmund by nine points after just 12 games, leaving boss Kovac incensed.





“You can imagine how I feel internally,” the Croatian boss said, as quoted by Goal. “If you have the game under control and lead, then I am anything but happy - I am very angry.

“I just cannot understand that we did not realise the position we were in.

“But far worse is the way we defended all three goals conceded. It does not matter if you are playing against a struggling side or Champions League team, these mistakes will be punished.”

A Thomas Muller brace along with a goal for Niklas Sule had given the home side a comfortable 3-1 lead at the Allianz Arena heading into the final quarter-hour, but a late double from Lukebakio completed a remarkable hat-trick and rescued a valuable point for the visitors.

Despite their two goal cushion, Bayern continued to throw bodies forward in the closing stages leaving them vulnerable and exposed at the back, allowing Lukebakio plenty of space to run into and coolly finish past an exposed Manuel Neuer.

Kovac, in his first season as Bayern boss following a spell at Frankfurt, was furious with his side's defending and acknowledged they deserved to be punished.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

"That should not happen to us," he said. "We are bitterly disappointed with ourselves, but we have to live with that. We always question ourselves and always want to do our best. We are our harshest critics."

The draw extends their winless streak to three games, following a draw with Freiburg and defeat to Lucien Favre’s side before the international break. Bayern next host Benfica in the Champions League group stages on November 27 where Kovac’s side can at least secure progression to the knockout rounds with a draw.